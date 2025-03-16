15 Palestinian terrorists released by Israel welcomed in Turkey

Citing Egyptian sources, the Qatari newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported on Sunday that Turkey welcomed 15 Palestinian terrorists released by Israel as part of the hostage release agreement.

According to some sources, Malaysia and Indonesia may also receive a number of recently released detainees. According to the Qatari media outlet, two Muslim countries in Africa, that had also agreed to contribute to the reception of released terrorists, have backed down from this commitment.

Last month, a report published by an Israeli research center claimed that the exile of these terrorists to Turkey would strengthen Hamas's base in the country, and ensure the rearmament and reorganization of the terrorist group in Gaza.