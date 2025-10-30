16-year-old terrorist released in Gaza deal arrested for plotting terror attack

A 16-year-old terrorist from Bethlehem who was released in the hostage deal was arrested last overnight into Thursday on suspicion of renewed involvement in the production of explosive devices.

About a year ago, the terrorist was previously arrested after being caught in possession of 25 explosive devices that were manufactured and supplied by him to terrorist elements. A serious investigation file was also conducted against him for the use of the explosives.

Overnight Wednesday, following information received by the West Bank District Intelligence Unit and its cross-checking with security partners, he was attributed renewed involvement in terrorist activity and apprehended by Israeli forces.

Detectives from the Hilaf unit and special patrol unit (Yasam), together with Border Police dog handlers, raided his home and arrested him for questioning at the Crime Fighting Unit in the West Bank police district.