The Israeli army announced on Thursday evening the death of Staff Sergeant Ron Epshtein, a 19-year-old soldier from Nesher, who fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Staff Sergeant Epshtein served in the Tzabar Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) extended condolences to Epshtein's family and expressed their sorrow over the loss of a dedicated soldier who served his country with honor.