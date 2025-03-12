1st sign of life from Avinatan Or since October 7 arrives in Israel

For the first time since he was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, released hostages brought back a sign of life from the Avinatan Or, 32 years old, i24NEWS learned on Wednesday.

Or is the partner of Noa Argomani, who was rescued from Gaza in a daring operation last June. He has been held captive by Hamas for 523 days after being taken from the Nova music festival in Re'im.

Captives who returned as part of the recent deal brought back with them a letter from Or, with the returnees providing information about him and conditions in which he is held.