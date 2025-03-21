2 Gaza rockets downed over Ashkelon as IDF's renewed offensive deepens | LIVE BLOG

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile shield on Friday downed two rockets fired by Palestinian jihadists from the northern Gaza Strip. The interception occurred over the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, causing no casualties.

Earlier in the day the Israeli military confirmed it targeted the former Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in central Gaza, saying that it was being used by Hamas operatives.

Also Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would annex areas of the Gaza Strip should Hamas refuse to release the remaining hostages.

“If the Hamas terror group persists in refusing to release the hostages, I instructed the IDF to capture additional areas, evacuate the population, and expand the security zone around Gaza for the protection of Israeli communities and IDF troops, through a permanent hold of the area by Israel," the official said in a statement. “So long as Hamas continues its refusal, it will lose more and more land that will be added to Israel."