2 Gaza rockets downed over Ashkelon as IDF's renewed offensive deepens | LIVE BLOG
Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would annex areas of the Gaza Strip should Hamas refuse to release the remaining hostages
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile shield on Friday downed two rockets fired by Palestinian jihadists from the northern Gaza Strip. The interception occurred over the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, causing no casualties.
Earlier in the day the Israeli military confirmed it targeted the former Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in central Gaza, saying that it was being used by Hamas operatives.
Also Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would annex areas of the Gaza Strip should Hamas refuse to release the remaining hostages.
“If the Hamas terror group persists in refusing to release the hostages, I instructed the IDF to capture additional areas, evacuate the population, and expand the security zone around Gaza for the protection of Israeli communities and IDF troops, through a permanent hold of the area by Israel," the official said in a statement. “So long as Hamas continues its refusal, it will lose more and more land that will be added to Israel."
IDF targets the launcher behind the rocket attack on Ashkelon
https://x.com/i/web/status/1903160549426254080
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Official statement concerning the elimination of Hamas intel chief
https://x.com/i/web/status/1903136130091913418
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF confirms the elimination of Osama Tabash, Hamas chief of military intelligence in southern Gaza
Hamas says 11 killed in latest IDF strikes
The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas claim IDF strikes on Friday killed 11 people. The figures could not verified.