2 Houthi missiles launched from Yemen intercepted within 3 hours | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 599: Alarms sounded in eastern parts of the West Bank early in the morning following a single launch from Yemen. Two and a half hours later, the IDF intercepted another launch without triggering alerts. Magen David Adom said no reports of casualties had been received.

Sirens also went off in areas close to the Gaza Strip, but the IDF later said that these were triggered by a false identification.

A report in Arabic media said that Egypt and Qatar are holding intensive diplomatic talks to stabilize the negotiation agreement, amid growing signs that Hamas is close to agreeing to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal. "The negotiations have entered a delicate phase that requires precise agreement on certain technical and political clauses," Egyptian sources said.

