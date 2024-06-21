2 IDF soldiers killed, 3 severely wounded in mortar attack in central Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced death of two soldiers killed in a mortar attack in central Gaza.

Their killing raises the Gaza ground operation death toll to 309 Israeli troops.

Sgt. First Class (res.) Omer Smadja, 25, was from Ganot Hadar. Heserved at the the Alexandroni Brigade’s 9203rd Battalion. He was a son of Oren Smadja, an Israeli judo, who in 1992 Summer Olympics became the first Israeli male to win an Olympic medal.

Sgt. First Class (res.) Saadia Yaakov Derai, 27, from Tel Aviv, was also a part of the Alexandroni Brigade’s 9203rd Battalion. He was a son of Laly Derai, a regular guest at i24NEWS French channel.

Saadia Yaakov Derai was married to Racheli and had two children: Hillel, 2, and Linon, 1. He had six siblings.

His mother Laly Derai said: "My Saadia was a child who put everyone else's will before his own. He did much more than what was expected of him in every field. He was a smart student, studied for rabbinical exams and started studying for a bachelor's degree in teaching."

"He studied every spare minute and had a great sense of humor. An amazing father to Hilli and Linon. He was a hero in mind and body and never complained. On Simchat Torah he was with us and enlisted. Saadia was in love with this nation, loved the Torah and the land and fought for it."

Three more Israeli troops from the Alexandroni Brigade are said to have been severely wounded in the same incident.

Hamas claimed the mortar attack that took place on Thursday. The group said it targeted an IDF position near Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.