2 IDF soldiers killed, 6 wounded in fighting in southern Gaza

Two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers died in battle in two separate incidents in southern Gaza Strip, the military said on Friday.

The two were named as 20-year-old Cpl. Yishai Elyakim Orbach, and 21-year-old Sgt. Yam Fried. Additionally, two soldiers from the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion sustained serious and moderate wounds in the incident where Cpl. Orbach was killed. Two other combat soldiers were seriously wounded and an additional reserve soldier from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit sustained moderate wounds.