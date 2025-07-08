5 IDF soldiers killed, 14 wounded in IED attack in northern Gaza

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces named four soldiers had been killed fighting in the northern Gaza Strip Beit Hanoun on Monday, with another also killed in the same incident. Fourteen soldiers were also wounded as the 97th Battalion (Netzah Yehuda) faced an IED attack.

The battalion's losses included Staff Sergeant Noam Aharon Musgadian, Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, Staff Sergeant Moshe Shmuel Noll, and Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar as well as the Northern Gaza Brigade's Sergeant First Class (res.) Benyamin Asulin.

i24NEWS learned that the medical teams that entered the area to treat the wounded were also attacked by terrorists, with casualties also inflicted on these teams. This part of northern Gaza has seen significant military activity to clear it of terrorists.

"On this difficult morning, the entire people of Israel bow their heads and mourn the fall of our heroic fighters, who sacrificed their lives in the campaign to defeat Hamas and free all of our hostages," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We embrace the families who lost their dearest, and pray for the full recovery of those injured in the incident.Their sacrifice and heroism will be etched in our hearts forever."

Defense Minister Israel Katz eulogized the five, saying they "fought with self-sacrifice and courage against Hamas murderers to protect Israeli citizens and to bring back our abducted brothers and sisters. I wish to share in the profound grief of the families. An entire nation embraces you. I also send wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded and strengthen our fighters who continue the mission – until the objectives are achieved."

"The unbearable news of the death of five heroic sons in Gaza is heartbreaking," President Isaac Herzog said. "Our heroic sons continue to fight day and night with heroism, waging an inconceivable human struggle. Our sacred duty is to learn all necessary lessons to preserve the lives of our valiant fighters, even in the heat of battle."