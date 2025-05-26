Israel - Hamas War day 598: At least 20 people were killed and dozens more wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City’s Daraj neighborhood, according to Hamas-run health authorities. The IDF has not issued a statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the newly formed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), Jake Wood, has resigned just days before the group was set to begin managing aid distribution in Gaza.

Wood cited the impossibility of implementing the plan without compromising core humanitarian principles such as neutrality and independence.

The U.S.-backed and Israeli-coordinated initiative aimed to securely distribute food through controlled sites in southern Gaza, but Wood’s departure casts uncertainty over the effort’s future.