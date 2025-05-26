Trump to declare Gaza ceasefire 'within days,' including hostage deal says Sky News Arabia | LIVE BLOG
Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza say at least 20 people were killed during an early-morning Israeli strike. According to reports, the strike hit a school sheltering displaced families
Israel - Hamas War day 598: At least 20 people were killed and dozens more wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City’s Daraj neighborhood, according to Hamas-run health authorities. The IDF has not issued a statement on the incident.
Meanwhile, the CEO of the newly formed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), Jake Wood, has resigned just days before the group was set to begin managing aid distribution in Gaza.
Wood cited the impossibility of implementing the plan without compromising core humanitarian principles such as neutrality and independence.
The U.S.-backed and Israeli-coordinated initiative aimed to securely distribute food through controlled sites in southern Gaza, but Wood’s departure casts uncertainty over the effort’s future.
IDF: Rocket fire from southern Gaza, one intercepted by IAF
The IDF reports that three projectiles were launched from the southern Gaza Strip toward Israeli communities near the border. Two rockets fell within Gaza, while a third was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force before crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were activated in accordance with protocol.
IDF responds to Gaza school strike: terrorist command center targeted, civilian risk mitigated
Following reports from Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza claiming at least 20 fatalities in an early-morning Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced families, the IDF released a statement confirming the operation.
According to the IDF and ISA, the strike targeted senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives using a command and control center embedded within the former Faami Aljerjawi School in Gaza City. The military said the facility was used to plan attacks against Israeli civilians and troops.
The IDF emphasized that “numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians,” including aerial surveillance, precise munitions, and additional intelligence. It accused the terror groups of systematically violating international law by operating from civilian infrastructure and using the population as human shields.
Trump likely to announce a ceasefire in Gaza within days, says Sky News Arabia sources
Trump: We’ve been talking to Hamas and Israel. We want to stop that whole situation [in Gaza] as quickly as possible
Former hostage Liri Albag detained at JFK after U.S. system flags her
Liri Albag, traveling to New York with her family, was held for questioning at JFK after U.S. databases mistakenly listed her as still being held hostage. She was released with help from Israeli consulate staff.
Trump hints at progress in Iran nuclear talks, says they are ‘going very well’
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at a possible diplomatic breakthrough with Iran and said the United States has been in active discussions with both Hamas and Israel in an effort to halt the fighting in Gaza.
“We had some very good talks with Iran yesterday and today,” Trump told reporters during an impromptu press Q&A in Morristown, New Jersey. “I think we could have some good news on the Iran front. Likewise with Hamas on Gaza… We want to see if we can stop that whole situation as quickly as possible.”
He added that the talks with Iran over its nuclear program had seen “serious progress” and that he may have something to announce “in the next two days.”
Trump calls Putin "absolutely crazy" after record Russian strikes on Ukraine
Following Russia’s largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the war began, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Putin as "absolutely crazy" and said he is "not happy" with the Russian leader. Trump hinted at potential new sanctions and warned that Putin’s actions could lead to Russia’s downfall, while also rebuking Ukrainian President Zelensky for his rhetoric.
CEO of Gaza aid group resigns, citing inability to uphold humanitarian principles
Jake Wood, CEO of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, has stepped down just days before the group was set to begin operations. In his resignation, Wood said the aid plan could not be implemented without compromising humanitarian principles like neutrality and independence.