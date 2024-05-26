200 trucks carrying aid en route from Egypt to Isaeli crossing with Gaza - report

Some 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid made their way from the Rafah crossing in Egypt to the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, according to a report in the Cairo News on Sunday

This comes after the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza was shut down due to Israeli operations in the southern Gazan city.

Despite accusations that Israel is intentionally starving Gazan civilans, the IDF detailed the massive influx of products entering Gaza over the past week.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Noting double the number of trucks entering the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings, the army also said 1,806 pallets of food entered through the floating pier constructed by the US, carried by 127 trucks to logistical centers.

More than 2,000 trucks were inspected and transferred through the land crossings, the IDF said, carrying food, water, medical equipment, and shelters. In addition, mare than 350,000 liters of fuel arrived in Gaza over the past week.

Supplies also included 232 trucks worth of flour for Gazan bakers, through the World Food Program.

