21-year-old Roi Sasson killed in action in northern Gaza
The fallen reservist from Mevaseret Zion served in the Nachshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade • His company commander was seriously wounded in the incident
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
The Israel Defense Forces said that Sergeant First Class (Res.) Roi Sasson, a 21-year-old from Mesaseret Zion, was killed fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.
In the same incident he was injured, his company commander, Major Yoel Glickman, was seriously wounded. He has been transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.
This article received 0 comments