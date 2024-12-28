240 arrested as IDF dismantles Hamas HQ inside Kamel Adwan Hospital
Among those detained by Israeli forces are some 15 suspected perpetrators of the October 7 massacre
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Israeli forces announced Saturday the operation at a Hamas terror headquarters inside the Kamel Adwan Hospital concluded with the arrest of more than 240 terrorists.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1873042434739065142
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This article received 1 comments