240 arrested as IDF dismantles Hamas HQ inside Kamel Adwan Hospital

Among those detained by Israeli forces are some 15 suspected perpetrators of the October 7 massacre

Trucks outside the Kamel Adwan Hospital in GazaIDF Spokesperson

Israeli forces announced Saturday the operation at a Hamas terror headquarters inside the Kamel Adwan Hospital concluded with the arrest of more than 240 terrorists. 

