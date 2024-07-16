263 days of Gaza ground operation: Half of Hamas leadership killed

The Israel Defense Forces fighting in the Gaza Strip have achieved numerous goals in the 263 days since the ground operation began. The IDF said on Tuesday that 14,000 terrorists have been eliminated and arrested. Among the terrorists who were killed, six were brigade commanders, over 20 were battalion commanders, and about 150 were company commanders.

Half of the Hamas's military wing has been eliminated, the IDF said.

"So far, the IDF has struck approximately 37,000 targets from the air within the Gaza Strip, and more than 25,000 terrorist infrastructure and launch sites," a statement said.

IDF spokesperson's unit

Meanwhile, the military continues focusing on locating and eliminating terrorists embedded in sensitive areas of Gaza, including in schools, hospitals, and humanitarian shelters. The terrorists' cynical use of these sites for military use are in breach of international law, and the IDF asserts its conduct in eliminating these terrorists is in accordance with international law.

"The Intelligence Directorate and the Southern Command's intelligence system produce high-quality intelligence that supports the fighting forces operating in the Strip," the IDF said. "This intelligence enables the execution of a series of initiated operations and targeted raids against terrorist infrastructure and operatives, based on precise intelligence indications."

In addition, "the IDF has dismantled dozens of production sites and workshops, as well as offensive and strategic underground tunnel routes.