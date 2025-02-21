3 empty busses explode in central Israel in failed terrorist attack

Three empty busses exploded late on Thursday in various locations in suburbs of Tel Aviv, the Israeli police said. There were no injuries. The bombs were set to detonate Friday. Bus drivers were instructed to search for explosives and the light rail in Tel Aviv was stopped.

The words "Nasrallah, Hezbollah and Sinwar" were written on one of the devices located in Bat Yam.

A total of three bombs exploded in three buses in Bat Yam. Two unexploded devices were located in buses in Bat Yam and Holon.