Three people were admitted to the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon after being wounded in a direct rocket strike in the southern city, said the hospital. According to the medical facility's statement, the individuals were listed in good condition.

A rocket launched from Gaza overnight is said to have struck a house in Ashkelon.

Later in the morning rocket alert sirens sounded in northern communities - Gesher HaZiv, Lehman, Achziv Miluot Industrial Zone and Nahariya - near the border with Lebanon. Reports suggested interception over Nahariya.

