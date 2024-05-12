3 lightly wounded in Gaza rocket strike on home in Ashkelon | LIVE UPDATES
The individuals are said to have been listed in the hospital in good condition
Three people were admitted to the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon after being wounded in a direct rocket strike in the southern city, said the hospital. According to the medical facility's statement, the individuals were listed in good condition.
A rocket launched from Gaza overnight is said to have struck a house in Ashkelon.
Later in the morning rocket alert sirens sounded in northern communities - Gesher HaZiv, Lehman, Achziv Miluot Industrial Zone and Nahariya - near the border with Lebanon. Reports suggested interception over Nahariya.
Around 300,000 people fled Rafah over past week, as forced displacement of Palestinians continues - UNRWA
Earlier on Saturday, Israel issued new and expanded evacuation orders.
