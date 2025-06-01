30 Gazans allegedly killed in IDF strikes while en route to pick up aid | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 604: Reports from the Gaza Strip accused Israel of killing 30 who were on their way to receive aid at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution point in Rafah, with another 120 reportedly wounded.

Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nono told Al-Araby TV that the terror group "did not reject the Witkoff outline," but rather "proposed a few amendments." This comes after US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff slammed the terror group for its "unacceptable" response to his ceasefire proposal. Israel, which accepted the outline, has also stated that it viewed the Hamas response as a refusal.

To catch up on the updates from Saturday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war