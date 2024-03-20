350 suspects arrested in Gaza's Shifa hospital as IDF continues to root out terrorists

The IDF released footage on Wednesday showing the ongoing operations on the Gaza Strip's Shifa Hospital, where 350 terrorist suspects have been arrested so far.

The raid – conducted by the 401st Brigade, the elite Duvdevan and Shayetet 13 units, and Shin Bet forces – also uncovered AK-47 assault rifles, machine guns, magazines, mortars, grenades, RPGs, and combat gear.

The operational effort is carried out while avoiding harm to civilians, patients, and medical staff, the IDF said.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that several terrorist organizations had returned to the hospital after military operations in the hospital concluded earlier in the war.

"Only the terrorists" had been killed, he said, not the medical staff, while outlining ways the Israeli military is ensuring the continued function of the hospital.

More than 11 million shekels ($3 million) was found in the hospital that was used for terrorist purposes.

