Israel - Hamas War day 327: The IDF and Shin Bet said that five terrorists operating in a command room in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm, West Bank, were killed in an airstrike. The IDF began the night with a large-scale operation in West Bank, with Palestinian reports announcing that at least 10 casualites were recorded in Tulkarm and the northern city of Jenin.

