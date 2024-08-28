4 PIJ terrorists killed on Syria-Lebanon border | LIVE BLOG
The IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police launched an operation in Jenin overnight that killed a known terrorist who was released in a prisoner-hostage release deal in November
Israel - Hamas War day 327: The IDF and Shin Bet said that five terrorists operating in a command room in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm, West Bank, were killed in an airstrike. The IDF began the night with a large-scale operation in West Bank, with Palestinian reports announcing that at least 10 casualites were recorded in Tulkarm and the northern city of Jenin.
To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF reservist Yohay Hay Glam killed in Gaza
UN extends mandate of UNIFIL, peacekeeping force on Lebanon-Israeli border
https://x.com/i/web/status/1828797208080134276
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
At least 10 Palestinian terrorists reportedly killed in West Bank operation
https://x.com/i/web/status/1828795506430009367
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨 Rocket sirens sound in northern Israel, affecting Upper Galilee region
https://x.com/i/web/status/1828784094144045223
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF says Faris Qasim, Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist in Lebanon, Syria
The military said that Faris Qasim, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist active in Lebanon and Syria, was killed in a strike in Syria along the Beirut-Damascus road.
"Qasim was responsible for the development of the Islamic Jihad's operational plans in Syria and Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement. "He had a central role in the recruitment of Palestinian terrorists into the Hezbollah terrorist organization responsible for carrying out terrorist attacks from Lebanon against the State of Israel."
Staff Sergeant Amit Friedman killed in action fighting in southern Gaza