4-year-old Gazan sent by Hamas enters army post in Israel-Gaza buffer zone

The Israeli army reported on Wednesday that a 4-year-old child had shown up at a military post located in the security zone of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the boy told the soldiers that he was sent to this post by Hamas.

The incident occurred on Tuesday as the child entered the perimeter, an area considered safe by the IDF. The Israeli forces then arranged for the young boy's return to the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and representatives from the international community.

"The terrorist organization Hamas spares no means to cynically use civilians and children to advance a policy of terror," the IDF spokesperson's unit said.

The army confirmed that the child was safely returned to Gaza following this incident.