5 IDF soldiers confirmed killed in northern Gaza as a result of friendly fire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a devastating blow as five soldiers from Battalion 202 of the Paratroopers Brigade fell in battle during a ground operation in northern Gaza.

The fallen soldiers are Staff Sergeant Betzlel David Shashuah, Sergeant Ilan Cohen, Sergeant Daniel Chemu, Staff Sergeant Gilad Arye Boim, and Captain Roy Beit Yaakov.

Sergeant Ilan Cohen, 20, came to Israel after finishing high school in Argentina.

Staff sergeant Betzalel David Shashuah, 22, from Tel Aviv.

Sergeant Daniel Chemu, 20, from Tiberias.

Staff sergeant Gilad Arye Boim, 22, from Karnei Shomron, in the West Bank.

Captain Roy Beit Yaakov, 22, from Eli, in the West Bank.

The incident occurred during a tense confrontation in Jabaliya, where IDF troops were stationed on the first floor of a three-story building. While maintaining their position, a tank spotted a barrel protruding from a window and, despite being outside its designated sector, fired shells in response. Tragically, the incident resulted in friendly fire casualties among the troops.