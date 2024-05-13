5 IDF soldiers wounded, in serious condition after battles in the Gaza Strip

Earlier today, Sunday, two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers from the Yalam unit sustained serious injuries during a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, an employee of a contracting company, working on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, was seriously injured in the same area, with two other employees sustaining minor injuries.

Last night, Sunday, an IDF soldier from the Rotem Battalion, part of the Givati Brigade, was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip. Furthermore, yesterday, Saturday, two fighters from the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade were seriously injured due to an operational accident in the Gaza border area near Nir Am.

The injured soldiers and civilians were promptly evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, with their families notified of the situation.

According to reports, the soldiers from the Yalam unit were injured as a result of rocket launches targeting their force, with six additional fighters sustaining moderate injuries in the incident. They were swiftly evacuated for medical attention.

The soldier from the Rotem Regiment, Givati Brigade, was injured during an encounter with terrorists, while the fighters from Battalion 51, Golani Brigade, sustained injuries during IDF operations targeting terrorist locations in Gaza, as part of support efforts for maneuvering forces.