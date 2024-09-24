50 countries to broadcast October 7 memorial ceremony

The national memorial ceremony for the October 7 massacre, which will be held next month in Tel Aviv's Yarkon Park, is attracting much attention in Israel and abroad, with media outlets in 50 countries joining most Israeli television channels set to broadcast live from the ceremony.

The commemoration is being organized by families from communities around Gaza, with Israeli channels i24NEWS, 9, 11, 12, 13, the Knesset, and more having announced it will be live.

The US, China, Russia, Argentina, Japan, Australia, United Arab Emirates, India, Sweden, Portugal, Mexico, and more will go live with the ceremony, in addition to major news agencies around the world.

Dozens of communities around the world have requested to screen the ceremony in central locations.

"I am excited to announce that the national ceremony will be broadcast live on the main channels in Israel and in dozens of broadcasting bodies around the world," said organizer Yonatan Shemeriz, whose brother Alon was killed by IDF fire in Gaza.

"Every day that passes we understand how much our event is monumental and historic," he said, calling it "a global event. We are privileged to have initiated and produced this ceremony and to know that it will have millions of viewers around the world."