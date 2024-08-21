50 rockets fired at northern Israel, man moderately wounded by shrapnel | LIVE BLOG
A number of impact sites were identified in the Golan Heights, with residents ordered to stay near shelters • IDF struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in southern Lebanon
Israel - Hamas War day 320: A 30-year-old man was moderately wounded as a massive rocket salvo targeted the Golan Heights, with rockets also targeting the Upper Galilee region. Communities near the border were ordered to stay near shelters due to the risk of further attacks.
Palestinian terrorist killed in airstrike on southern Lebanon
🚨Rocket sirens sound in northern Israel
Report: Fatah coordinator with Hamas killed in Sidon, southern Lebanon
US report: Ceasefire talks on brink of collapse, Sinwar may not want deal
IDF spokesperson vows to retaliate for 'indiscriminate' attack on civilians in northern Israel
"Hezbollah launched about 50 rockets this morning at the center of the city of Katzrin," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on X.
"Once again, Hezbollah is firing indiscriminately at Israeli civilians. Like any country that protects its citizens - we will act accordingly."
🚨 Sirens blare north of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel
Lebanese reports say IDF strike kills 1, wound another in southern Lebanon
🚨 Rocket, drone sirens heard in northern Israel's Upper Galilee region
