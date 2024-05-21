IDF eliminates Hezbollah commander overseeing rocket launches | LIVE UPDATES
Day 228 of Israel at war: The IDF confirmed that it eliminated a Hezbollah commander responsible for rocket and missile launches from the coastal area of southern Lebanon. The terrorist commander Qasim Saqlawi was eliminated in an airstrike in the area of Tyre.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday stated that so far, over 569 metric tons of humanitarian supplies have been delivered to Gaza via a temporary pier. The pier began operating last week
IDF uncovers missiles and rocket launchers in Jabalia mosque
The IDF's 460th Armored Brigade Combat Team uncovered significant terrorist infrastructures in Jabalia, discovering a cache of weapons including vests, a 'Mag' type rifle, hand grenades, explosives, and ammunition. Guided by intelligence, the forces located missiles and rocket launchers in a mosque, which were subsequently destroyed.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responds to ICC prosecutor's request to issue arrest warrant for him
Gallant wrote on his X account: "International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan's attempt to flip the facts will not succeed - the prosecutor's parallel between the terrorist organization Hamas and the State of Israel is despicable and disgusting. The State of Israel is not a party to the Court and does not recognize its authority. Prosecutor Karim Khan's attempt to deny the State of Israel the right to defend itself and release its abductees must be rejected outright."
Houthi terror group claims to have downed a U.S. drone over Baydaa province in central Yemen
IDF update on operations in northern and southern Gaza, terrorists eliminated throughout the Gaza Strip
Combat forces continue operating in Jabaliya, where Air Force aircraft eliminated a terrorist squad that had fired at the troops.
In Rafah, troops came under mortar fire. There were no casualties, and the terrorist was eliminated. The combat team also located rockets and weaponry in the area.
The Air Force attacked and destroyed approximately 70 targets throughout the Gaza Strip on Monday, including military buildings, weapons warehouses, missile launchers, and observation posts.
Sirens sound in northern Israel warning of hostile aircraft intrusion
Palestinian Health Ministry reports 5 killed in exchange of fire with IDF in Jenin
It adds that 10 more have been wounded, 3 of whom are in serious condition.
IDF confirms it eliminated the Hezbollah commander overseeing rocket and missile launches from south Lebanon's coastal area
The terrorist commander Qasem Saqlawi was eliminated in an airstrike in the area of Tyre.
The IDF also confirmed it attacked a launch site near the village of Ramyeh.
Rockets were launched overnight towards communities in northern Israel, with the IDF reporting they fell in open areas.
IDF launches counter-terror operation in Jenin, confirms gunmen were wounded in exchange of fire
Foreign Minister Israel Katz departs on official visit to France
France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in response to the ICC prosecutor's request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, saying that France supports the International Criminal Court, and has been warning Israel for months that it must adhere to international humanitarian law.
IDF says two soldiers seriously wounded in battles in southern Gaza
CENTCOM says over 569 metric tons of humanitarian aid have been transferred into Gaza via pier so far
