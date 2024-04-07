Six months after the devastating onslaught by Hamas on Israel's southern communities, the government announces that 70% of the affected population has returned home.

According to the Tekuma Authority, responsible for rehabilitating the south, at least 40,150 residents, including approximately 23,000 from Sderot, have resettled within 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) of the border.

Numerous locales, such as Be'eri, Kfar Aza, Nir Oz, and Kerem Shalom, remain uninhabitable due to heavy damage or ongoing security risks as determined by the military.

Despite challenges, the government has allocated approximately NIS 2.25 billion ($600 million) of its NIS 18 billion ($4.7 billion) rehabilitation budget for the area's recovery over the next five years.

While the majority have returned to their communities, around 60,000 evacuees from northern areas near the Lebanon border still reside in state-funded accommodations like hotels and temporary communities in cities such as Kiryat Gat, Mishmar Ha'emek, and Beersheba. The government continues its efforts to support those affected by the attacks and facilitate their return to normalcy.