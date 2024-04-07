6 months of war: The battle against Islamism

Approaching the six month anniversary of the long and complicated war in Gaza, i24NEWS' French website spoke with Mohamed Sifaoui, a specialist in Islam, about the objectives and consequences of the conflict.

Do you believe that the ideology of radical Islam is what caused the massacres on October 7?

There is no radical Islamism. There is only Islamism, against which I have always stood. Bin Laden, Sinwar, terrorist groups in Africa — they all claim the same jihadist ideology.

Even if, out of ignorance and racism, far-right circles wrongly assume that Islam and Islamism are the same thing, we must distinguish what is related to spirituality and religion — which is Islam — and what is related to ideology and political activism — Islamism, also referred to as political Islam.

Islamism is by definition radical and extremist, so there is no need to add an adjective to it.

To answer your question, yes, of course, Islamism is the ideological foundation that fueled the October 7th attacks. Some try to distinguish these actions from what Islamic State perpetrated several years ago. In truth, these are the same actions, they are only dictated by different agendas and particular strategies.

Those who know me thought that my speech would evolve, because this time the victims were mostly Jewish and Israeli. But the Islamism that was enacted on October 7 is the same one that I have been denouncing for three decades. It perpetuates the ideology that is rampant in Afghanistan, Libya, Africa, Pakistan, it perpetuates the Iranian revolution and its proxies. Hamas and Hezbollah are only sub-groups of this ideology, sometimes with different agendas and priorities. But the ideological bedrock is the same. Bin Laden, Sinwar, the terrorist groups in Africa all claim the same jihadist texts, often coming from the same ideologues.

But is Hamas advancing a territorial conflict today?

Listen to Mohammed Deif's speech from the morning of October 7th. I immediately spoke about the evolution of Hamas into I.S. Benjamin Netanyahu, of whom I've been very critical of for several years, also quickly equated Hamas with I.S. — and rightly so. On this point he is correct. The terrorist group did not distinguish between the people massacred in the south of Israel. Arabs, Jews, Christians were all killed indiscriminately.

Taking hostages without distinguishing between nationality, religion, or age does not match the rhetoric of "resistance"

As we know, there are differences in strategy between the military and political leaders of Hamas, and some, for tactical reasons, did not approve of the October 7th massacres. But they are all undoubtedly adherents to the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamists.

Benjamin Netanyahu is being criticized internationally for the way he is handling the war in Gaza. 133 hostages are still in the hands of Hamas six months after October 7.

Despite the criticisms I have of the Israeli government, the only issue that arises the total annihilation of Hamas. We must dig out every single one. I would like the hostages to be freed and for everyone to rejoin their loved ones, safe and sound. Unfortunately, the subject goes beyond the fate of the hostages — it is about the existence of the state, of a democracy. The Israeli government is dealing with a very complex situation, because it must save both the state in the long term, and the hostages as well as Israel's security in the short term. This matter cannot be managed emotionally, but rationally. A clear message must be sent to all the terrorist organizations. Hamas must be destroyed militarily and politically to show that terrorism and barbarism can never succeed, regardless of the cause being defended. The destructive capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist organizations like Islamic Jihad must be completely eliminated.

But Israel's image in the world today is deplorable.

In terms of image, Israel cannot get by. The PR battle was lost a long time ago, and Netanyahu bears a great deal of responsibility. I am convinced that at the end of this war, the Israelis will know how to democratically send him the message that he needs to receive.

Today, there are multiple emergencies: Israel is being attacked by anti-Semites, but not just them. I think the Israelis would benefit from completely reviewing their strategy after this war. They need to answer some questions honestly: What do they really want, beyond opportunistic declarations and political stances? What are Israel's borders? They also need to self-reflect, understand their mistakes, and try to change the paradigm without giving up on the fundamentals: namely, the longevity of the State of Israel and its legitimate aspiration to live in peace and security. There are policies — beyond total security — that weaken terrorism and others that feed it.

So far, the policies that have been implemented have tended to fuel Hamas and not weaken it.

Those who thought that messianic speeches, that racism and hatred coming from ultra-nationalist statements could defeat Islamism, were answered on October 7. Israelis must remain faithful to the democratic project and, I would say, to the original spirit of Zionism. Otherwise, Israel will lose its soul and play into the hands of its enemies. The government must first put out the fire, that's the priority. There's no point in polishing its image right now, it's a lost cause. Hatred of Israel is spreading, it's even becoming fashionable. You just have to look at the media narrative. The opposing camp is intelligently and permanently manipulating public opinion. Sometimes I watch Al Jazeera. If I were 18, easily manipulated and fragile, and I spent my days watching this channel promote hatred, I would only have one desire: to kill Jews. Therefore, we must act against Al Jazeera (in Arabic), and urgently. Its biased media coverage, which goes beyond simple propaganda, largely explains the hatred observed in Arab-speaking societies.