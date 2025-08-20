60,000 reservists are being called up for Operation Gideon's Chariots B

Recommended -

The IDF has released its plans for the full Gaza City takeover operation -- coined Wednesday morning as Operation Gideon's Chariots B -- as a second part of the Gideon's Chariots offensive in May of 2025, which aimed to destroy Hamas's military capabilities and take control of 75% of the Strip.

In order to complete the operation, it will be calling up three reserve brigades and additional battalions, five divisions in total.

The divisions designated to be involved in the operation include 36, 162, 98, 99, and the Gaza Division. Some reserve battalions will be called for periods of service extended by 40-60 days.

The entire operation will involve the five IDF divisions: 12 brigade-level teams, and the two brigades of the Gaza Division, southern and northern. The forces of the Nahal Brigade combat team and the 7th Brigade under the command of the 99th Division are currently operating in Zeitoun and on the outskirts of Gaza City, while Givati is maneuvering in the village of Jabaliya.

The plan will advance in phases, starting with preparations that have already begun Tuesday night, with Givati entering and operating in the village of Jabaliya, north of Gaza City, and the Nahal Brigade in Zeitoun, south of the city.

The IDF has said it will also begin to warn the population in advance to allow time for citizens to evacuate.

The IDF intends to encircle the city and deepen the operation in the heart of Gaza City, and in Hamas' centers of gravity, until operational control is achieved, operating in areas soldiers have not reached thus far.

Although the largest part of the reserve orders have already been called up, another wave of orders will be called up in November, and a third wave in February.

On the humanitarian side of the operation, there are already four aid distribution centers, and more are expected to be built. The IDF intends to build two field hospitals at key points to treat Gazan civilians. This means between 800,000 and a million residents from the city area will have to evacuate as an operational condition. Hospitals in the area have received evacuation alerts.

According to a security source, "As part of the preparations to move the population from Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip, talks have begun with international organizations to enlist them to establish additional field hospitals in the south, and there has been a positive response."

"There are also plans to expand the existing medical infrastructure in the south in cooperation with the organizations, and in addition, there are examinations of opening access routes to additional medical facilities. The UN and the organizations have begun formulating a plan to reactivate the European Hospital as an additional medical response," the source added.