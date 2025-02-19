802 Palestinians prisoner slated for Saturday release, largest number yet

This coming Saturday, 802 Palestinian prisoners are set to be released, the largest prisoner release so far as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Among the prisoners to be released are hundreds who were arrested after the October 7 attack, as well as terrorists who have carried out murderous attacks in the past.

Breakdown of the prisoners to be released:

🔹 445 prisoners from Gaza who were arrested after October 7.

🔹 51 prisoners with life sentences.

🔹 59 prisoners sentenced to prolonged imprisonment.

🔹47 prisoners who were released in the Gilad Shalit deal in 2011 and were re-arrested.

🔹 200 women and children from Gaza who were arrested during the war, and will be released in exchange for the return of the bodies.

Among the prominent terrorists to be released:

🔻Abdul Nasser Issa - Took the place of senior Hamas official Yahya Ayyash ("The Engineer"), who was in charge of Hamas activities in the northern West Bank and responsible for many suicide bombings.

🔻 Osman Bilal - A senior Hamas official who was sentenced to 27 life sentences for attacks that caused the death and injury of dozens of Israelis.

🔻 Omar al-Zaban - A senior commander in the military wing of Hamas, sentenced to 27 life imprisonments and 25 years of imprisonment, responsible for the murder of 27 Israelis.

108 of the prisoners to be deported overseas

Some of the prisoners who will be released will not stay in the West Bank or Gaza. One hundred and eight of them will be deported to other countries, with Egypt serving as the first transit station.

Officials in Israel expressed concern that the release of the terrorists might lead to the strengthening of Hamas's military infrastructure, but noted that this is part of the understandings reached within the ceasefire framework.