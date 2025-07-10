Abraham Azulay named as soldier killed during abduction attempt in Gaza
Master Sergeant (res.) Abraham Azulay, operating an engineering vehicle, fought the terrorists before they killed him; Israeli troops nearby attacked the terrorists and thwarted his abduction
The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday named Master Sergeant (res.) Abraham Azulay as the soldier killed in the Gaza Strip the day before, after he was ambushed by terrorists who tried to abduct his body.
Israeli troops in Khan Yunis responded by shooting the terrorists, who emerged from an underground tunnel. Azulay, operating an engineering vehicle, fought the terrorists before they killed him.
The IDF said an investigation into the incident has been launched.
