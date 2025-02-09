Abuse & torture: Returning hostages lived through hell in terror tunnels

Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi lived through abuse and torture before being released on Saturday to their families, 491 days after they were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip.

The three were taken to Ichilov and Sheba hospitals, where they are undergoing medical examinations. From initial details told by the three to their families, it appears that Sharabi and Levy were held together as captives.

Their Hamas jailors strangled them, tied them, gagged their mouths with cloth to the point of suffocation, and branded them with a burning object. They were held in small rooms within tunnels, where they had difficulty breathing. Every few days, they were given a rotten piece of bread that they had to share with other hostages held with them.

During their captivity, they were moved several times from place to place, but most of the time - they were underground and hardly saw daylight. Unlike other hostages who were exposed to the media, they were completely isolated, and tried to obtain information from the terrorists. Only when they left Gaza did they realize how much they did not know what was happening and what had happened.

The liberation was accompanied by tragic revelations for the survivors. Levy, who already suspected that his wife Einav may no longer be alive, received confirmation of her murder by a representative of the IDF. He was able to see a video of his three-and-a-half-year-old son Almog, who has been 16 months without any parent.

For Sharabi, the first question he asked the Israeli soldiers was about his family. A representative of the IDF informed him that his wife Lianne and their daughters, Noiya and Yahel, had been murdered in their home in Kibbutz Be'eri. In an act of psychological cruelty, Hamas terrorists led him to believe that his brother Yossi had been killed in Gaza, but led him to believe his wife and daughters stil lived. In fact, in the cynical Hamas ceremony to release him, he said he was "happy," for "I am soon going to meet my wife and children." Ben Ami, who for nearly 500 days did not know if his daughters were alive, was finally able to reunite with them after his release.