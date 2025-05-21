Activists converge on roads leading to Gaza over entry of aid trucks

After 93 trucks of humanitarian aid passed into the Gaza Strip overnight, activists from the Order 9 and Israeli Reservists - Generation of Victory movements blocked the road to the Kerem Shalom Crossing to prevent more aid from entering.

The chair of the right-wing Order 9 movement, Reut Ben Haim, said that "the transfer of aid trucks to Hamas is an outrage that cannot be described, and it is impossible to stand by when this harm to our captives continues. The people of Israel have the right to stop this horror and the strengthening of the terror organization while 58 captives are being held in the Gaza Strip."

Ben Haim was later arrested by police officers.

Captain (res.) Ashriel Machluf of the Israeli Reservists - Generation of Victory said Israel "is sending aid to Hamas on a silver platter" as "our comrades are being killed in combat."

"This is not humanitarian," he added, "it is national suicide and it is humanitarian ammunition. Every truck that enters the Strip prolongs the war. It's time to say: Until the captives are home, there is no aid. We will be here every week with hundreds of reserve soldiers who will come and halt this insane process with their own hands."

Despite the statements, only a few dozen activists showed up. The left-wing Standing Together organization, made up of both Israelis and Palestinians, said it would be sending activists as well, to ensure that the trucks have free passage to the crossing, citing "14,000 children" who are at risk of dying of hunger in Gaza.