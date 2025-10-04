After Israeli withdrawal, Gaza to be patrolled by Egypt-trained Palestinian security forces, i24NEWS told

A Palestinian source close to Hamas told i24NEWS on Saturday that the organization has received guarantees that Israel will not sidestep the need to withdraw from the Strip.

The source noted that with the beginning of the Israeli withdrawal, 5,000 Palestinian security personnel who have been training in Egypt in recent months will enter the Strip in three stages. At the same time, thousands of Palestinian police officers will continue training in Jordan in preparation for their entry into the Strip under the agreement.

The security forces will operate under the supervision and management of a Gaza Management Committee that will include 15 Palestinian technocrats, who will operate under the guidance of the Gaza Management Council, which will be led by Tony Blair, which itself will operate within the framework of the mandate given to it by the Governing Council, which will be led by President Trump.

The source indicates that at some point the Palestinian administration of the Strip will be taken over by the Palestinian Authority.