Aid for Gaza stalled at Egyptian border due to Rafah crossing closure

Critical supplies of food and medicine intended for Gaza are accumulating at the Egyptian border due to the continued closure of the Rafah crossing, creating significant disruptions in aid delivery efforts amid Israel's intensified military operations against Hamas.

Despite initial successes, the U.S. pier initiative, designed to facilitate aid delivery, has seen inconsistent results with no recent aid shipments due to security concerns and logistical issues.

UN officials, including senior aid official Edem Wosornu, have expressed deep concern about the dire situation in Gaza, describing it as "a catastrophe, a nightmare, as hell on earth."

Wosornu reported to the UN Security Council that over 82,000 metric tonnes of essential supplies are stalled because of the crossing's closure, which Egypt attributes to ongoing military threats.

The conflict, which escalated after a severe attack by Hamas on October 7, has caused significant civilian displacement. UN estimates suggest that 900,000 people have been forced to flee from Rafah alone.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan defended the military actions at the Security Council, emphasizing the necessity of targeting Hamas in Rafah and advocating for the temporary relocation of civilians to safer areas.

Meanwhile, the newly established U.S.-built pier, part of a $320 million initiative designed to handle up to 150 trucks per day, has not met expectations due to security and logistical complications. Despite its potential, the pier has not received aid shipments in recent days, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.