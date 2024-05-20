Air Force, Navy shoot down drones bound for Israel over Syria
The IDF said the interceptions were successful due to close coordination between the Air Force and Navy
i24NEWS
1 min read
Israel Defense Forces said that its fighter jets successfully intercepted an aerial target moving toward Israel from Syria, according to a statement on Monday night.
The Golan Heights Regional Council earlier said drones had been intercepted nearby.
An Israeli Saar 4.5 missile boat shot down another aerial target. The IDF said there were no casualties in the interceptions, which took place thanks to cooperation between Israel's navy and air force.
This article received 0 comments