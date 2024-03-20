Airstrikes in Syria eliminate pro-Iranian commanders - report | LIVE UPDATES
A commander of the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah is reportedly among the casualties from the strike in southeast Syria
Reports in Syria indicated pro-Iranian militia members were killed, including a Hezbollah commander, during airstrikes in the east of the country. While most strikes in the area get attributed to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israeli government rarely comments on such attacks.
