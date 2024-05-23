The release of a harrowing video showing the abduction and mistreatment of female observers by Hamas on October 7 has elicited varied responses from major Arab media outlets.

The footage, which depicts the kidnapping and subsequent distress of the soldiers, has been disseminated to highlight the severity of the situation and call for widespread condemnation of Hamas's actions.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, in an interview with the Arabic-language "Sky News" channel, underscored the importance of broadcasting the video to the Arab world. "Thank you for broadcasting the clip of the kidnapping of the observers," Hagari stated. "I think it is important that the Arab world see all the terrible things that happened. Qatar is responsible for telling Hamas that it does not accept such things and therefore Hamas must release women and children. That's how the war started, and it didn't just happen at a military base, but also at a music festival."

In response to the video, the Qatari channel Al-Jazeera covered the story from Hamas's perspective, with reports suggesting manipulations in the footage. This approach aligns with Al-Jazeera's historical editorial stance, often providing coverage that reflects Hamas's narratives.

The Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Arabiya took a different approach, running the story under the headline "Israel published a video of the female soldiers' strike." The report highlighted a translation issue regarding the phrase "women who can become pregnant," indicating a potential attempt to question the authenticity or context of the video.

In contrast, the Emirati channel Sky News Arabic provided extensive coverage, including a detailed broadcast of the video. The headline read "Panic and faces covered in blood. Details about the video of the female soldiers held captive by Hamas," and the network aired an interview with Hagari, who expressed gratitude for their decision to show the footage in full.

"This is an opportunity to say thank you to Egypt and that we respect it for all the efforts it makes for Israel and for the stability of the Arab world," Hagari added during the interview.