Al-Shifa hospital raid: IDF says 5 more senior Palestinian terrorists arrested

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement on Thursday, updating on its progress in an ongoing operation at the Al-Shifa Hospital compound in the Gaza Strip, seemingly catching Hamas off guard with several high-ranking officials arrested and 140 terrorists killed.

Acting on information from military intelligence and the Shin Bet Internal Security Agency (ISA), the IDF first disclosed on Monda of its targeted raid in pursuit of senior Hamas officials who retook positions at the hospital compound.

IDF Spokesperson

In the latest IDF press release, it was stated that 600 terrorists were arrested during the operation, including senior officials in the terrorist organization Hamas and from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), who had not only been directing activity in the Gaza Strip but also in the West Bank.

The PIJ officials were identified as Hoasem Salameh, responsible for observation and reconnescience in the Gaza Strip. As well as his brother Wasem Salameh, in charge of the terrorist organization’s combat information system.

Among the latest arrests of senior Hamas operatives, including Amr Azida who heads the terror group’s activities in the Nablus area of the West Bank. Mahmoud Kuasma, who planned and financed a kidnapping of three teenagers in 2014. And the third was Hamdallah Hasan Ali, who had been promoting terrorist activities in the United States.

The arrested terrorists were transferred to the ISA to be interrogated, and the IDF continued the operation in the Shifa hospital compound, saying firefights were ongoing.

In addition to the arrests, many weapons and documents were found, which the IDF said would contribute to the continuation of fighting in the area.