Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement on Wednesday morning, updating on its ongoing targeted operation at the Al-Shifa Hospital compound in the Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, the IDF and Shin Bet Internal Security Agency (ISA) eliminated about 90 terrorists in the area while hundreds more were interrogated on-site.

As a result of the IDF's Unit 504 and ISA interrogations, over 160 suspects were taken to Israel for further investigation.

The Israeli security forces avoided harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment in the area, despite the presence of terrorists and weapons in the hospital area, according to the IDF statement.

The targeted counterterrorism operation was launched with precise intelligence of the presence of a senior terrorist official in the area, and later it was revealed that Hamas's head of internal security was eliminated by the Israeli security forces.

Later the same day, on Monday, the IDF disclosed that its discoveries of terror funds and weapon caches at the Shifa hospital compound, as part of the terrorist organization Hamas's systemic exploitation of civilian infrastructure.