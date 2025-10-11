'All is dead inside': Nova massacre survivor who saw girlfriend murdered in front of him dies by suicide

Roei Shalev, who survived the October 7 massacre but saw his girlfriend murdered in front of him, died by suicide on Friday, three days after the second anniversary of the tragedy.

“Please don’t be angry with me, please. No one will ever understand me, and that’s okay because you cannot understand," he wrote in a message posted to social media, before driving off to a remote location and setting his car on fire. "I just want this suffering to end. I’m alive, but all is dead inside."

On October 7 Shalev and his girlfriend Mapal Adam were at the Nova rave, the site of that day's worst carnage. The pair hid under a truck and played dead for hours until Palestinian jihadists shot Mapal at close range. Shalev was shot in the back but survived.

A week after the massacre, Shalev's mother Raffaela died by suicide, setting her car on fire.

"Roei lay next to the dead love of his life for about two hours, until IDF soldiers arrived and rescued him. She was hit by a bullet that went through her ribs and hit her heart — I always say her heart was so big that it was impossible to miss it,” Mapal's Maayan told the Hebrew-language Ynet outlet last year.