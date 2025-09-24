Alon Ohel’s family releases photo of him in Hamas captivity

Recommended -

The family of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel on Wednesday shared a photo of him following the release of a Hamas video on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. In a statement, the family said, “These are not Alon’s eyes. Alon lost vision in one eye.”

They added that after the holiday, they plan to issue a full statement regarding the video and make an appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is preparing to attend the UN General Assembly.

The video released by Hamas marked the second visual of Ohel since his abduction on October 7, 2023, but it is the first in which he speaks on camera. At the request of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the video—or any excerpts—can only be shared with family approval.

An earlier video, which the family requested not to publicize, had briefly shown Ohel and was the first visual proof of life from inside Gaza since his capture. Following consultations with ophthalmology experts in Israel and abroad, the family confirmed that Ohel cannot see with his right eye.