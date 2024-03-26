'Alternative approaches': Austin and Gallant discuss Rafah, Gaza

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, during an official visit to Washington, where the two discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the war against Hamas.

Ahead of an official readout, Austin was said to have reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself while addressing what he described as a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

Furthermore, the U.S. Defense Secretary was quoted as saying the civilian casualties have been “far too high” and entry of aid supplies “far too low."

Austin called for the increase of aid delivery by land, and highlighted the safety of those sheltering in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah as a top U.S. priority, a point of tensions with Israel as a military operation has been planned.

During the meeting, the American defense chief also said that U.S. and Israeli officials will discuss “alternative approaches” to target Hamas elements in Rafah, along with plans for longer term security, including cooperation with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the goal of a two-state solution.

Earlier in March, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the military's plan for an operation in Rafah, to eliminate the last remaining Hamas battalions, while U.S. officials continued to voice their opposition to entering the area which has been used as a humanitarian safe zone.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Robert Wood, deputy U.S. ambassador to the UN, reiterated the American position, saying "We continue to advise the Israeli government against a major ground operation into Rafah."

"We share Israel's goal of defeating Hamas, which is responsible for the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust and we share the goal of ensuring Israel's long term security. As we have said though, a major military ground operation in Rafah is not the way to do it. It risks killing more civilians. It risks wreaking greater havoc with the provision of humanitarian assistance. And so our advice to Israel is there is a better way. That is a message that President Biden, Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin and Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield all have communicated to senior Israeli officials in recent weeks, and we will continue to emphasize," Wood concluded.