Grammy-winning U.S. rapper Macklemore has stirred controversy with the release of his latest song, "Hind's Hall," a pro-Palestinian anthem that denounces Israeli actions in the ongoing conflict.

The track, named after 6-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed by IDF fire in the Gaza Strip, has sparked both support and criticism for its stance.

In "Hind's Hall," Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, delivers lyrics condemning Israel's policies, including what he describes as an "apartheid system" and "occupying violence." The song's music video features imagery of destruction in Gaza, pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and corporate logos of companies expressing support for Israel.

"The mothers and the children, and all the men that you murdered," Macklemore sings. "And then we see how you spin it. Who gets the right to defend and who gets the right of resistance."

The rapper also addresses the accusation of antisemitism often leveled against critics of Zionism, stating, "Claimin’ it's antisemitic to be anti-Zionist."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Macklemore announced that all proceeds from streaming "Hind's Hall" would be donated to UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. Israel has accused UNRWA of being complicit in the Hamas attacks on October 7.

The rapper's outspoken stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not new. Macklemore has previously condemned Israel's actions and participated in pro-Palestinian rallies, including a demonstration in Washington, where he referred to Israeli military operations in Gaza as "genocide."