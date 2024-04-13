Amid escalating tension, Israel on high alert for Iranian attack | LIVE UPDATES
Biden on Friday said he expected Iran to attack Israel 'sooner, rather than later' and warned Tehran not to proceed
Israel on Saturday remained on alert for an attack by Iran or its proxies as warnings grew of retaliation for the killing last week of a senior officer in Iran's embassy in Damascus.
The Israeli military said it had not issued fresh instructions to civilians, but asked people to remain vigilant.
"Over the past day, the military has conducted a situational assessment and approved plans for a range of scenarios following reports and statements on an Iranian attack," chief military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement on Friday.
IDF continues to strike Hamas compounds, launching sites and operatives in Gaza
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1779036760665649357
IDF hits Hezbollah compound in southern Lebanon
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1779027438086889767
IDF conducts counterterrorism raid in West Bank, Palestinians report