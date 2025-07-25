Amid growing int'l pressure, Israel, U.S. say will look for options other than talks with Hamas | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Statements by U.S. and Israeli leaders on Friday appeared to indicate Jerusalem and Washington were on the same page regarding the low likelihood of direct talks with Hamas to yield results.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed U.S. President Donald Trump and his Special Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff in saying that Israel was looking for other ways to secure the release of the hostages and the ouster of Hamas.

“Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff got it right,” Netanyahu says in a statement. “Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal. Together with our US allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region.”