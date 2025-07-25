Amid growing int'l pressure, Israel, U.S. say will look for options other than talks with Hamas | LIVE BLOG
Two stabbing attacks thwarted in West Bank
Recommended -
Statements by U.S. and Israeli leaders on Friday appeared to indicate Jerusalem and Washington were on the same page regarding the low likelihood of direct talks with Hamas to yield results.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed U.S. President Donald Trump and his Special Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff in saying that Israel was looking for other ways to secure the release of the hostages and the ouster of Hamas.
“Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff got it right,” Netanyahu says in a statement. “Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal. Together with our US allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region.”
Two attempted stabbing attacks by Palestinian terrorists thwarted in the West Bank, both suspects gunned down
https://x.com/i/web/status/1948784762350449029
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Britain, France, Germany urge 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza to end 'humanitarian catastrophe'
https://x.com/i/web/status/1948776021949284602
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .