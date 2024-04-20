Amid increased pressure, Hamas leadership mulls leaving Qatar | LIVE UPDATES

The political leadership mulls moving its base of operations out of Qatar, The Wall Street Journal reported. It is understood the Gulf state is increasingly pressurizing the terror chiefs to accept a hostage-for-truce deal with Israel.

The Wall Street Journal quoted an unnamed Middle Eastern official as saying the Hamas poliburo chiefs were mulling a move to Oman.

Meanwhile Ismail Haniyeh, the top Hamas official in Qatar, will meet with Turkey’s Islamist president Recep Tayyip Erdogan later on Saturday.