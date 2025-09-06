Amid intensifying Gaza City offensive, IDF sets up humanitarian area in Khan Yunis | LIVE BLOG
The announcement comes as Israel is urging civilians to evacuate southward from Gaza City, while Hamas issues directives ordering government employees to stay put
The Israeli military on Saturday announced the establishment of a new humanitarian zone in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, as it is ramping up the military campaign to subdue remaining Hamas enclaves in Gaza City.
The humanitarian area will include field hospitals, desalination facilities and water pipelines and the evacuees will be provided with a steady flow of tents, food, tents and medical supplies, coordinated through the Israel Defense Forces' Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit in cooperation with international aid groups, the military said.
WATCH: IDF strike flattens Gaza City high-rise used by Hamas
IDF issues an immediate evacuation warning for a building in Gaza City ahead of a strike
