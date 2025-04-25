Amid reports of intense fighting in Gaza, IDF says soldier seriously wounded | LIVE BLOG
Hamas terror squad eliminated after firing anti-tank rocket at IDF soldiers
An IDF reserve soldier in the 205th Brigade was severely wounded in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military announced on Friday, amid reports of heavy fighting the Palestinian enclave.
The soldier was airlifted to a hospital to receive medical treatment, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
