Amid tensions with Hezbollah, IDF began moving forces to northern Israel
In recent weeks, the Israeli military started training fighters for a northern conflict, including the troops with experience of fighting in Gaza, i24NEWS learnt
Amid tensions with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began moving forces to northern Israel, i24NEWS learned.
In recent weeks, the IDF also began training fighters for a northern conflict, including the troops with experience of fighting in the Gaza Strip over the past months.
Earlier on Thursday, the IDF reported continuous exercises conducted by the Northern Command.
