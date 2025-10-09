An international force will be established to locate the bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza

Officials in Israel confirmed on Thursday that an international task force led by Israel will be established in order to locate the bodies of hostages who are not found in the coming days as part of the ceasefire agreement.

The force will be established in cooperation with the United States, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, the Red Cross, and other parties. However, the goal is clear: to return as many deceased hostages as possible to Israel, together with the living hostages, within 72 hours.

A source familiar with the details explained the need for such a force and told i24NEWS that "it will provide heavy equipment if it turns out, for example, that there is a need to dig and demolish buildings in order to reach the bodies of casualties."

The identification of the deceased hostages will, as of now, rely on the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine, as was done in previous releases, and if necessary, they will be transferred to the Shura camp.

The understanding is that identification will need to be carried out more quickly, based on lessons learned from past incidents and Hamas's attempts at deception.

Israel's Security Cabinet is expected to convene today at 5 PM to discuss the agreement, which will be brought for approval at 6 PM in the government meeting.

The deal was announced overnight into Thursday by President Trump in an official statement, in which he said that understandings had been reached between Israel and Hamas regarding the first stage of the outline. In a message on his social network, he wrote that "all the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw its forces to an agreed line."